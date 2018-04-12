Chieftains plant sale coming this weekend
New this year to the Chieftains Herb and Plant Sale is an option for buyers to donate herbs or vegetables to fill the gardens at Restoration Rome and the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter.
The gardens of the two local nonprofits are in need of 40 plants, said Heather Shores, the executive director of the Chieftains Museum. In addition to the proceeds from the annual plant sale supporting the museum — its biggest fundraiser — an aim is to support other nonprofits, she said.
When checking out inside the community building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, buyers just need to tell the cashiers they would like to donate a plant.
The sale has been going on for more than 35 years. It will be held Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., at the fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Credit and debit cards will be accepted in addition to checks and cash.
There are more than 30 varieties of herbs and native and heirloom plants. Also, a new addition this year is a greater offering of organic vegetables. There will be annuals, perennials and locally-grown wildflowers.
Floyd County Master Gardener volunteers will assist customers through insight into herb and plant selections. Soil sample bags and informational pamphlets will be offered as well.
There will be containers for purchase during the sale, but shoppers can also bring their own cleaned out pots for volunteers to plant on-site.
For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.