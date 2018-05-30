Cancer Navigators’ Cast Off celebration set for June 3
The annual Cast Off Against Cancer celebration, the culmination of fundraising efforts to benefit Cancer Navigators, will take place Sunday, June 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barron Stadium.
Cancer Navigators is a community-based, non-profit organization that partners with many organizations to provide resources and educational materials for those battling cancer.
Various teams have been finding creative ways to raise money for the support organization for the past months and fundraising awards will be given away during Cast Off Against Cancer. The special day also provides a way to remember those affected by cancer.
“This is our eighth year of having Cast Off Against Cancer and each year it is always very memorable and meaningful,” said Scharla Battle, Community Outreach Manager for Cancer Navigators. “Our local city and county commissioners have declared Sunday, June 3, as Cancer Survivors Day and Cancer Navigators Day here in our community. That means a lot for our community to come together and celebrate our cancer survivors.”
The event also includes the Daisy Drop, when daisies are dropped in the Oostanaula River from the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge by the Town Green in honor of or in memory of someone who has battled or is battling cancer. To purchase a daisy, visit www.cancernavigators.org.
“This is probably the most reflective and emotional time of our event. It is a very special moment,” Battle said.
She stressed that all donations stay local to give back to cancer patients in need.