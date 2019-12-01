Rome Duplicate Club players are from Rome unless otherwise indicated.
Nov. 4: First — Carol McDonald of Calhoun and Rosie Francis of Cartersville. Second — Darice Lewis of Cedartown and Paul Fambro. Third — Larry Zwahlen of Canton and Paul Culotta. Fourth — Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison. Fifth — Karen Betz and Dan Paracka. Sixth — Charlene Turner and Helen Paraka.
Nov. 7: First — Larry Zwahlen and Ed Pauling. Second — Linda Hine and Patricia Self. Third — Jodi Barton and Dan Paracka. Fourth — Rosie Francis and Kare Betz.
Nov. 11: First — George Hayes of Adairsville and Carol McDonald. Second — Lynne Kuglar of Cedartown amd Charlene Turner. Third — Rosie Francis and Dan Paracka. Fourth — Jean Moore Of Cedartown and Darice Lewis. Fifth — Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter.
Nov. 14: Tie for first — Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley tied with Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka. Tie for Second — John Cowan and Walter Matthews tied with Darice Lewis and Carol McDonald. Third — Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter.
Nov. 18: First — Paul Culotta and Ruth Demeter. Second — Jack Cauble and Paul Fambro. Third — Jon Cowan and Walter Matthews. Fourth — Jimmie Jones of Cedartown and Jean Moore. Fifth — Ed Pauling and Larry Zwahlen. Sixth — Carol Willis and Charlene Turner.
Nov. 21: First — Dan Paracka and Bob Henderson. Second — Carol Inman and Carol Willis. Tie for third — Frances Gresley of Cedartown and Helen Paracka tied with Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter. Fourth — Linda Hine and Patricia Self.
Nov. 24: First — Helen Paracka and Paul Culotta. Second — George Hayes and Carol McDonald. Third — Ruth Demeter and Ruth Demeter. Fourth — Barbara Briley and Sue Anderson. Fifth — Lynne Kuglar and Linda Hine.
Rome Duplicate Bridge Club games are played at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center on Monday at 12:30 p.m. and Thursday at 12:45 p.m. New members are welcome. For more information, call Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346.