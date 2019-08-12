David Brearley has been appointed chairman of the Heart of the Community Foundation Board of Governors for 2019-2020.
The Heart of the Community Awards recognition program is sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center and the Heart of the Community Foundation, Inc. and honors local citizens for their volunteer service to our community.
Recipients of the awards are honored at a black tie gala, Loving Hearts, Helping Hands, the 34th annual event will be held on Feb. 8 at the Forum River Center.
Proceeds from the event will be designated for heart education and safety programs in the Rome and Floyd County community. Previously funded projects have included the Heart House for families of critically ill patients on the Redmond campus, AED units in public facilities in Rome, a fitness course at Ridge Ferry Park, fitness equipment at the Thornton Center, swimming scholarships at the YMCA, exercise equipment for Summit Quest and grants to various humanitarian and heart related agencies in Rome and Floyd County.
He is an attorney at Brinson, Askew,Berry and has practiced law in Rome, Georgia for the past 12 years. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Rome where he teaches fifth and sixth grade Sunday School and was recently nominated to the board of deacons.
David has served on the board of directors for the Rome International Film Festival, the Free Clinic of Rome, and the Nine O'Clock Cotillion.
David's wife, Carolyn Brearley, is a native of Rome and currently serves as the Director of Financial Aid for the Darlington School. They have two young children - Bennett and Walker.
Additional Heart of the Community Foundation Board members who assist in the event and the mission of the Foundation include:, Angie Beard, Kristy Brown, Steve Graves, Nancy Hunter, Judy Ingram, Dawn Irmscher, Chris Jackson, Mai Mai Kelly , Mandy Maloney, Charles Norris, Artagus Newel, Monisha Patel, Elaine Price, Mimi Richards, Pam Roberts, Lauren Sklar, David Smith, MeganTreglown and Esther Vaughn. .