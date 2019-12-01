Every now and again, we get old photos from readers who’d like to share a little bit of history with their fellow Rome residents. We ask that Pictures from the Past submissions be from 50 or more years ago.
Recently, Johnny Davis and the Rome Area History Museum contributed several photos that we’re happy to publish for readers to enjoy. These photographs give us a glimpse of a bygone era. They illustrate a little bit of what life was like in Rome long before many of us were born.
We hope you enjoy these images. If you’ve got photos from the past that you’d like to share with our readers, email them to savila@rn-t.com or bring them to the newspaper office at 305 E. Sixth Ave. to be scanned and returned to you.