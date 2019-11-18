The Berry College Theatre Company will perform “Proof” Wednesday through Sunday at the Sisters Theatre at Berry College.
“Proof” grapples with family dynamics, grief and the relationship between genius and mental health. Award-winning playwright David Auburn wrote “Proof” in 2000. The following year, it won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Auburn adapted it for film in 2005 which starred Anthony Hopkins, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Gyllenhall.
In “Proof”, protagonist Catherine sets aside her academic career in order to care for her father Robert, a famous mathematician plagued by mental illness in his final years. Family dynamics suddenly shift when a game-changing new mathematical proof is discovered and the question is asked, who wrote it?
“I believe there’s still a considerable stigma regarding how we deal with our collective mental health, as a culture,” says Jon Royal, guest artist and director of BCTC’s “Proof”. “It’s not a one size fits all issue, in regards to care and treatment. Also, the decisions of how to care for loved ones is something that affects people of all backgrounds.”
Wednesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Audiences are advised that the show contains strong language and mature themes.
To purchase tickets visit berry.edu/bctc-tickets or for further information, call the box office at (706) 236-2263.