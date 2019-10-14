Where can you get spicy food, drink good beer and watch the Bulldogs take on the Gators all while supporting the arts? This year's Rome Beer Fest held at Heritage Park on Nov. 2, that's where.
The 12th annual event is one of two primary fundraisers for the Rome Area Council for the Arts who use to support multiple art organizations and events in the community. Traditionally held in September, this year’s event will be held in early November so attendees can enjoy the cooler fall temperatures a release from RACA stated.
Rome City Brewery will be giving festival goers a sneak peek at their new IPA "When in Rome," which the brewery will be adding to their growing list of brews. Alongside RCBC and their spread of best sellers, other breweries from around the state will be there as well - Creature Comforts, Orpheus, SweetWater, Monday Night, Scofflaw, Terrapin and more are currently listed as participants on the festival's media release.
Entertainment will be led by musicians Justin Brogdon, lead singer and guitarist of Athens based rock trio The Royal Velvet, and Jess Franklin. Franklin is the band leader and lead guitar player for country star Brantley Gilbert and formerly played for Tishamingo.
Several local eateries will be on site selling select items from their menus allowing festival participants to enjoy lunch, dinner and snacks at the festival.
Aventine, Rome’s soon to be launched restaurant will be showcasing part of their forthcoming menu. Harvest Moon and Jamwich will be partnering with presenting sponsor Louisiana Hot Sauce to offer up some spicy food options. La Scala will be making bratwurst and other beer-friendly foods. Finally, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza will be offering their namesake food to pair with the festivals brews.
General Admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $100. Designated driver wristbands are $10 online and at the gate. Tickets and other info can be found at romebeerfest.com. Gates open at 12 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 1 p.m. for general admission. Last pour will be at 4:45 p.m. and the event will conclude at 5 p.m.