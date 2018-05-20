Sharp 50th Anniversary
Jerry P. Sharp and Nancy L. Sharp celebrated their 50th golden wedding anniversary on April 29, 2018 in Destin, Florida.
They were married on April 29, 1968 at the home of Nancy’s uncle, the Reverend Donald Lumpkin, Barnsley Boulevard in Kingston.
Nancy and Jerry have two children and four grandchildren. Daughter Paige Bennett lives in Rome and her daughter Lauren and son-in-law Justin Guyton live in Smyrna.
Nancy and Jerry’s son Chad and wife Sara along with their children, Annafrench, Charles, and James live in Smyrna.
Nancy and Jerry attribute their faith in God and love in reaching this milestone.