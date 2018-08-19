Perry 50th Anniversary
Ronald and Carolyn Perry celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug, 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Perry were married by Rev. Roy Anderson at West End Baptist Church in Rome. Mr. Perry is a native Roman. He served with the US Army for 2 years and retired from International Paper (formerly Inland-Rome Paper Mill) after 34 years of employment.
Mrs. Perry was born in Sylva, North Carolina and was a stay at home mother and homemaker, working part-time as a bookkeeper.
The Perrys have two daughters, Kelly and Jaclyn, and three grandchildren — Cole, Emily, and Jaycee.