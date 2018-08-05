Patterson 50th Anniversary
Bobby and Betty Patterson celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 1, 2018.
They were married by Rev. Ralph Cantrell at Lindale Church of God of Prophesy where they both attend.
Bobby was born in Dekalb County, Alabama and raised in Rome by Aronald and Effie Patterson. Betty was born in Floyd County and raised in Rome by Charlie and Malinda Redden.
Bobby and Betty are the parents of Teresa Brock of Rome, Danny (Jennifer) Patterson of New York and James (Crystal) Patterson of Rome.
They have five grandchildren — Jessica Master, Lauren Wiley, Charly Champion and Joshua and Liam Patterson. They have four great grandchildren — Emma, Grayson, Abagail and Gracelyn.
The Pattersons say the happiest times in their 50 years of marriage have been the births of their children and grandchildren. They attribute their longevity in marriage to their faith and trust in God and always giving 100 percent to this marriage.