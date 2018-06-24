Meeks 65th Anniversary
James and Mary Grace White Meeks celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 13. They were honored with a reception at North Broad Baptist Church on June 10.
Following the reception, Mr. and Mrs. Meeks accompanied their children, Gary and Vanessa Meeks Wilson on a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Mr. and Mrs. Meeks owned and operated Meeks Picture House for many years. After selling the business, James had a career as an attorney and Mary Grace worked in the development office at Berry College. The Meeks have been blessed with two children, their spouses, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.