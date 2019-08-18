Knight 50th Anniversary

Jim and Kathy Knight celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 20, 2019 with a reception hosted by, Mike and Lori Kilgo, John and Jamie Knight and grandchildren Jarrett, Jamison, Jaylee Kilgo and Jadyn Knight.
They were married June 3, 1969 in Cave Spring at the home of the bride and married by Rev. William Givens.
The couple met at Cedar Valley Drive-in (where the bride worked).
The Knights have two children — Lori Knight Kilgo and John Knight. In addition, they have four grandchildren. The Knights have resided in Floyd County for 50 plus years.
Jim graduated from Pepperell High School and retired as a lineman in 2011 from Georgia Power Company with 40 years of service. Kathy graduated from Cave Spring High School and Coosa Valley Technical School with a Practical Nursing degree. She worked at Floyd Medical Center, Rome Oncology Hematology Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired from Harbin Clinic in 2013.
Both are members of Cave Spring Baptist Church. Their special interests and hobbies include attending sporting events and school activities of grandchildren which keep them busy. They say give-and-take by a husband and wife is important to making a successful marriage.