Goss 50th Anniversary
Roger W. Goss and Joan W. Goss celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7th, 2018.
They were married on June 7, 1968, at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church in Silver Creek.
Joan and Roger have one child, William Christopher Goss, who lives in Rome.
Joan and Roger attribute reaching this milestone to several factors, growing up in close-knit and loving families, their faith in God and the congregational families that have always been a part of their life and their love for each other.