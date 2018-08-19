Dickerson 60th Anniversary
Dr. Charles and Janie Dickerson celebrated their 60th anniversary on Aug. 9 with a gathering of friends.
At their church wedding, Janie sang “The Lord’s Prayer” and the opera world missed this pure pearl.
Two Missouri college grads got too busy to have kids, so they gave love and support to unwanted kids, resulting in an extended family of love adoptees.
Their marriage is a love story every page. Their world travel off stage. At home, forever honeymoon on stage.
Janie was a high school teacher for 25 years, then 25 years as a finance officer for the Dickerson Chiropractic Clinics. She is now happily retired.
Charles treated his patients for 40 years. He then became a lawyer in 1999. “Doc” is now enjoying the good live with his best friend, his wife.