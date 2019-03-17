Harvey and Mildred Middleton Dempsey of Rome celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a luncheon on March 3 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church hosted by the church.
The couple met at a church social. They were married on March 5, 1949 by Reverend J. E. Waits in Lindale.
Mr. Dempsey served during WWII from 1943-1946 in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division in the Philippines and Japan. Mrs. Dempsey was a loving homemaker and wonderful cook.
The couple say their secrets for a successful marriage are love, Christian faith, working together and living within their means.