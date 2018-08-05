Ables 50th Anniversary
Charles and Cynthia Ables celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 4. The couple was married by Rev. Thomas Roberson at the Lindale First Baptist Church.
Mr. Ables graduated from Shorter University. He owned Ables Realty Company for 30 years.
Mrs. Ables, the former Cynthia Grimes, graduated from Jacksonville State University and Berry College. She was employed by Floyd County Board of Education as a teacher for 30 years. They are members of Second Avenue Baptist Church.
Thh couple has one son, Chad Ables and his wife Susan. They have three grandchildren — Chandler, Chris and Brihanna.