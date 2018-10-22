Community members come together to honor and celebrate the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Bark For Life event on November 3 at The Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
Families and their dogs come together from 9 a.m. to noon on November 3 and complete a one-mile walk to honor the caregiving qualities of their canine best friends and cancer survivors. This year we will have the following activities going on:
• Opening ceremony
• Celebrations of both human and canine survivors and caregivers
• Doggie games such as bone stacking competitions
• Dog dress-up contests
• Team and community fundraising
• Music and food
• Special demonstrations by K-9 Units
Family and professional dogs bring the warmhearted feelings of wagging tails to the Bark For Life events, creating happy and meaningful gatherings where the community can support the mission of the American Cancer Society.
When you register for our Bark For Life event, you will receive a signature Bark For Life bandana, along with a goodie bag of awesome canine prizes! Any participant that registers for the event and raises a minimum of $50 will also receive our official 2018 Bark For Life t-shirt.
The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement which is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer. At Relay For Life events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
Together, we can beat our biggest rival. Join the Bark For Life of Floyd County and help us attack cancer from every angle.
Visit RelayForLife.org/barkfloydcoga to sign up.