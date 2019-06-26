In observance of National HIV Testing Day on Thursday the AIDS Resource Council is collaborating with Women of WORTH clinic to test as many people for HIV as possible.
The free and confidential test will use the rapid finger stick method and the results are available in a short time.
The AIDS Resource Council's office is located in the Holt building at 260 N. Fifth Avenue and will provide testing from 10 a.m., through 5 p.m. The Women of WORTH Clinic is located at 1513 Dean Street and will also be offering the testing in the same format from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you need more information please call the AIDS Resource Council office at 706-290-9098, or Women of Worth at 706-232-3048.