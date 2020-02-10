Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.