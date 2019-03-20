HeART Project’s new look brought beauty and heart health to parking deck downtown

Rome’s now-famous art project got a facelift this year.
The Rome Area Council for the Arts and Redmond Regional Medical Center have collaborated in the past to celebrate art and heart health. For the past five years, local artists have decorated large cement hearts and heart garlands with their artistic vision of heart health. Those were then displayed throughout downtown Rome. Now in its sixth year, the Rome Community HeART project got a new look.
This year, the two organizations teamed up again to host the popular HeART Project and artists were given a blank canvas on which to create their piece. The canvases were then photographed and enlarged into outdoor banners that were installed on the side of the Third Avenue Parking deck overlooking the Town Green. The finished product was one large public art installation made up of the individual artists’ visions of heart health.
According to RACA Executive Director Mandy Maloney, “This year we wanted to freshen the project and focus on the community aspect. In this installation the individual pieces still stand on their own, but the overall effect of bringing the pieces together tells a story of a community that cares — and that’s what the HeART Project has always been about.”
The Rome Community HeART project is a collaborative effort between the Rome Area Council for the Arts and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
“Redmond is thrilled to once again co-sponsor the HeART Project with RACA, bringing public art to Downtown Rome with a message of heart health awareness. We are proud of the HeART Project’s ability to impact the lives of our citizens in such a positive way,” said Andrea Pitts, director of marketing at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
“We are thankful to the City of Rome and Floyd County Leadership for always seeing the value the arts have in our lives and supporting this project,” Maloney said.