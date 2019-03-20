Floyd Physical Therapy and Rehab uses technology to keep people active

As the weather warms up and dries out, there’s no doubt more people will be hitting golf courses, walking paths and area tracks to run or swing off those extra winter pounds. Floyd Physical Therapy and Rehab is ready to help make that happen with technologically advanced systems that can help you get active and stay that way.
Floyd Physical Therapy and Rehab now offers the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill. The device uses an air-filled harness that allows runners and walkers to use only a small percentage of their body weight while exercising. Also, a relatively new golf assessment might be just the thing to get you back on the green and keep you there.
“The treadmill is an ideal way to take stress off hips, knees and ankles, allowing users to exercise and heal from certain injuries at the same time,” said Sean Higgins, customer liaison representative with Floyd Physical Therapy and Rehab. “It is ideal for just about anybody, including an advanced runner who just wants to improve.”
AlterG also can be beneficial for orthopedic patients, obese patients and even those suffering from a stroke or Parkinson’s disease.
“For athletes, the AlterG can help them increase training volume safely, improve high intensity interval training and speed up active recovery,” Higgins said.
“The golf program is truly designed to help golfers from the beginner to the professional level,” said John Adams, Floyd’s physician liaison for Rehabilitation Services. “It is also designed to decrease a golfer’s risk of injury by gathering information from the assessment to develop a customized exercise program and a comprehensive plan of care aimed at addressing and identifying physical impairments,” he added.
The assessment includes three phases: comprehensive movement assessment, slow motion videography and three-dimensional movement analysis.
The comprehensive movement assessment is designed to assess each golfer’s mobility, flexibility, balance, strength and coordination — all essential to a quality golf swing. Information gathered from the movement assessment can be used to identify potential physical impairments that could be contributing to faulty swing mechanics.
Slow motion videography uses the V1 Golf Pro application. A slow-motion video is taken from different angles that can identify faulty swing characteristics.
The 3D movement analysis asks the client to wear a special vest that evaluates the swing sequence from backswing to follow-through. It assesses each player’s swing efficiency.