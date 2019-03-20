Floyd Medical Center’s impact felt across region

Floyd Medical Center and its affiliates are first and foremost providers of health care services in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.
Together, Floyd Medical Center, Floyd Polk Medical Center, the Floyd Primary Care network, Willowbrooke at Floyd, Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd and the various Floyd outpatient services recorded more than 100,000 emergency room visits, 26,500 admissions, 18,000 surgical procedures, 217,000 outpatient visits, 1.1 million laboratory tests and 280,000 Primary Care and Urgent Care visits in 2018. Those numbers will grow in 2019 with the addition of Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, which FMC began managing in June 2018. The health system’s service area has approximately 350,000 people, and volumes support that Floyd is a vital provider to everyone who lives here.
FMC is also a key contributor to the economies of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. Each year, the Georgia Hospital Association values FMC’s economic impact on the region, taking into account expenditures, payroll and community benefit as well as economic multipliers. These multipliers estimate how many times a dollar is “rolled over” in the economy or how many jobs in supporting industries are created for each person working at FMC.
In 2016, the most recent year for which the reports have been generated, the Floyd health system’s impact on the local and state economies totaled $705.5 million. That’s an increase of $360 million since 2002. Total direct expenditures of the organization that year reached $306 million.
FMC employs more than 3,100 clinical and support personnel in seven counties and two states. It is Floyd County’s largest employer with wages and benefits totaling more than $230.7 million. The work performed at FMC and its affiliates sustain more than 7,500 jobs across Georgia. Multiply that number by the average family size of four, and FMC’s economic reach directly or indirectly impacts 30,000 people, not including the patients who depend on FMC for health care services.
But FMC’s economic impact story is greater than expenditures and wages, said Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO. One look at the expansion of the Floyd Medical Center main campus over the past 15 years, and residents can see how investment in improving the physical structure and expanding services in our community creates a domino effect.
While FMC does not directly own all the facilities that share its campus, FMC leased the land to establish these facilities, and together the 330 Physicians Center building, Harbin Clinic Tony E. Warren M.D. Cancer Center and Kindred Hospital building generate about $500,000 annually in property taxes.
As a not-for-profit hospital system, another key component in FMC’s contributions to the economy is in the area of community benefit and charity care. In 2018, Floyd provided community benefit services totaling $87.92 million.
The largest expense in this area is in indigent care. In 2018, FMC provided $33.21 million in traditional charity care, including $18.95 million of medical billing statements that were never paid and $12.49 million in traditional charity care expenses that the organization accepted would not be paid from the outset.
In addition to indigent and charity care, FMC’s community benefit expenses include the cost of care provided to Medicaid and Medicare patients for which Floyd was not reimbursed by the government payors, as well as more than $2 million in activities such as health fairs and screenings, the placement of athletic trainers in area high schools and serving as a job training site for high school and college students studying clinical skills.