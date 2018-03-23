COLLEGE BASEBALL: Berry team to host Alzheimer’s fundraiser Saturday
The charity game is set to begin at 1 p.m. as Berry faces Southern Athletic Association foe Hendrix College at William R. Bowdoin Field.
Each year the baseball program supports a different charity that that has impacted players, coaches or friends of the baseball program. This year, the team voted to support the Alzheimer’s Association because it hits close to home for junior third baseman Zach Guzi.
“Alzheimer’s has greatly impacted my family and myself. My grandpa, who is my best friend, was diagnosed with it my freshman year of college,” Guzi said. “I think it’s great that we’re able to play a game to help raise awareness and money for the cause and to hopefully find a cure.”
T-shirts will be available for purchase on Saturday with all funds going to support the Alzheimer’s Association. Admission is free, but there will be donation tables set up for those willing to help raise support.
Along with donations and profits made from the T-shirt sales, the team will visit the Renaissance Marquis, a senior living facility with a specialized program for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Activities will include bingo and other games that will allow the team and program members to spend time together. Members of Renaissance Marquis have been invited to Saturday’s event.
“We are very excited to be hosting a charity game again,” Berry head coach David Beasley said. “It’s important to us that we get connected at the local level. We want to make a difference, and I want the guys to make an impact.”
The Vikings currently sit at 14-7 on the season, as well as 5-4 in conference play.