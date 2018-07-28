Charles Wayne Nelson
Mr. Charles Wayne Nelson, age 87, Huntsville, Ala., formerly of Rome, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, in Huntsville, Ala.
Mr. Nelson was born in Rome, Ga. on May 13, 1931, son of the late Willie Thomas Nelson, Sr. and the late Fannie Leona Holtzclaw Nelson. He attended Rome High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Inland Container Corp. for 38 years, retiring in 1994. He served as a Deacon for many years at Garden Lakes Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and actively participated in the Men’s Ministry. Mr. Nelson was also preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Nelson, and by three brothers, Willie Thomas Nelson, Jr., J. W. Nelson, and Donald Nelson.
Survivors include his wife, the former Berdie Aline Barnes, to whom he was married on December 7, 1949; his daughter, March Nelson Stierwalt (Robert); two grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” Stierwalt, Jr. (Elizabeth Brae), and Tommy Stierwalt; great grandchildren, Easton and Lorelai Stierwalt; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Talmadge Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from noon until the service hour.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Diversicare of Big Springs, Huntsville, Ala., where Wayne has been a resident since 2015. The family would also like to extend thanks to the Rev. Bert Breland and the Rev. Mary Jo Gessner at First Baptist Church, Madison, Ala..
Flowers will be accepted or memorials to First Baptist Church Pastoral Care Ministry, 4257 Sullivan Street, Madison, AL 35758.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.