Carl Henderson Griffin Jr.
Carl Henderson Griffin, Jr. died July 26, 2018, after a long illness.
He was 81. Born in Rome, Georgia, July 24, 1937, Carl was the only son of Judge Carl Henderson Griffin, Sr. and Emily Elizabeth Griffin. He attended the Darlington School in Rome, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A.) and the University of Florida (M.A.) in English. Carl taught English at Shorter College, was a New York City social worker, and, in 1977, began teaching at Dekalb College, now part of Georgia State University. A scholar of the author Katherine Ann Porter, he became the first humanities department chair at the Dunwoody campus, serving 14 years. He enjoyed traveling, was active in Democratic Party politics and was an avid book collector. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher Griffin (1972-1988), and is survived by his sister, Betty Van Medlin, of Lawrenceville, and a nephew, Mark Capps, and his partner, Lynn Teddlie, of Decatur.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Christopher Griffin Scholarship Fund, by check to the GSU Foundation stating the fund's name (Development Office, 3251 Panthersville Road, Decatur, Ga., 30034) or online at perimeter.gsu.edu/giving. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
