The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Workforce Development program had a busy fiscal year in Georgia for 2019.
The agency, based in Rome, serves residents of 15 counties including Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.
The Rapid Response Dislocation program served almost 900 residents who were impacted by layoffs or closures during the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
The two largest response efforts provided aid to 260 workers who were impacted by the closure of Shaw Industries Plant 84 in Murray County which disrupted 260 employees lives and the closure of a Mohawk facility in Chattooga County that impacted 220 employees.
One other facility a Mattex USA plant in Murray County also experienced a major layoff that impacted 140 employees.
At the low end of spectrum, the agency aided 24 employees affected by the closure of Fred’s stores in Polk, Gordon and Walker counties as well as 12 employees of Goody’s in Gordon County who were also affected by a closure.
In total, 1,522 residents of the 15-county region, including 313 in Floyd County, received services from the program.
One of the primary functions of the Workforce Development program is to provide opportunities for retraining of workers who have lost jobs through no fault of their own.