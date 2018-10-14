The Myrtle Hill – Oak Hill Memorial Association is in the process of creating a new garden on Neely Hill in the shadow of Rome's iconic Clocktower. The garden will be dedicated in honor of historian Ann Culpepper and the time she has spent sharing her love of Rome’s history.
The garden has been designed by landscape artist, John Schulz, who has dubbed the area As Time Goes By.
“As the clock chimes to announce the time of day, the garden will follow time through the seasons, announcing the shifts with changing flowers and foliage,” said Shulz in a press release from the Rome Office of Tourism. “The garden and the clock will work together to present a ‘Fourth Dimension.”
The garden itself is primarily located on the hill facing East Third Street. The garden will cover approximately and feature plantings that that will bloom at different times of the year so as to keep plenty of color and reflect the changing of the seasons.
Culpepper started volunteering for the tourism office more than 40 years ago. She has organized and directed trips for school groups at Myrtle Hill Cemetery; throughout for the Between the Rivers Historic District and is a charter member of the Myrtle Hill/Oak Hill Memorial Association. She retired from gaily duties last year but remains active in the community,
Myrtle Hill – Oak Hill Memorial Association (MHOMA) has a goal to raise $10,000 for the garden which will be formally next spring.
Donations are accepted in all amounts. Mailed or in-person check donations will be accepted at the Last Stop Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA 30161. Checks should be made payable to MHOHMA.
Boys Scouts to hold emergency preparedness day
Local Boys Scouts will hold their annual Emergency Preparedness Day event in the parking lot of the Rome Home Depot, Saturday Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Jaws of Life demonstration is scheduled for at noon.
More than 30 community groups are expected to participate in the event that will focus on fire, police, ambulance, bomb squad, the Life Force Helicopter, Blood Assurance, Salvation Army Disaster Kitchen, GaChip and the Ghostbusters.
There will also be free food thanks to the staff and management at Home Depot as well as face painting and crafts. Last year more than 400 door prizes were given away to children who attended the event.
Scout organizer Heather Mangel said the purpose of the event is two-fold, to entertain and inform young people and their parents, "We hope kids and adults have a good time but in the long run we hope they learn something as well," Mangel said.
The event is open to both scouts and the community. It is part of the local Boy Scouts community outreach program.
DOL hosting job fair in Calhoun
The Georgia Department of Labor is working with a Gordon County company to host a job fair later this month.
The DOL is partnering with Work Search on Wheels for the job fair that will be held Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Calhoun library, 100 North Park Ave.
Job hunters are encouraged to go online to employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or create their own resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to land a job.