RCB Financial Corporation, a single bank holding corporation for Rome's River City Bank, is reporting consolidated pre-tax income of more than $2.19 million for 2018. Retired president Roger Smith said net after-tax income totaled $1,656,318, a 205 percent increase over the previous year.
Bank assets grew to more than $167 million in 2018, the result of strong loan growth in the Rome and Floyd County market. Bank officials maintained a focus on credit quality and strong under-writing to enhance the loan portfolio to $107.3 million, a six percent increase over 2017.
Most of the growth came in the form of commercial and residential real estate loans. Smith, who retired February 28, said, “the historic financial success of 2018 is the culmination of years of hard work by a wonderful, committed staff and board of directors.” Smith said he was honored to have been a part of the River City team and extremely excited about the future of the institution.
Rome Tennis Center gets USTA grant
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is one of 36 tennis facilities across the country that will share in more than $100,000 in grant funds from the United States Tennis Association for for grassroots wheelchair tennis development programming.
Since 2008, the USTA has doled out more than half a million in grants to promote wheelchair tennis programs.
Individual grant amounts are based on the existing budgets related to wheelchair tennis at each of the three dozen facilities to receive funding across Georgia. Grant initiatives range from coaching, court time, equipment, recruitment and events such as camps or actual tournaments.
The Columbus Regional Tennis Association was the only other facility in Georgia to receive a grant.
Rome will host the second Clocktower Classic Wheelchair tournament, offering $32,000 in prize money. That event will be held March 13 through 17 with more than 70 players from over 20 countries already registered to participate. The inaugural event a year ago was recognized as the top wheelchair tennis event in Georgia by the USTA.
This year, wheelchair players will speak with close to 150 youngsters from area schools Thursday, March 14, offering a glimpse into how they became disabled and how they have overcome their disabilities to become world class athletes.
CRBI sets Riverkeeper awards
The Rome-based Coosa River Basin Initiative will hold its annual Riverkeeper Awards and annual meeting Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. on the rear patio of the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel.
The program has been known for several years as the "Greenie Awards" however CRBI leaders opted to rename the event to better identify the focus of the awards program. Winners last year included Paragon Wool Products, Chatsworth Water Works Commission, Forsyth County Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Alabama Land Trust
Executive Director Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman said the organization is excited about the opportunity to celebrate some accomplishments as well as shine a spotlight on individuals and companies that continue to be strong advocates for the riverways across the region.
In the event of rain, the event will be moved from the rear patio indoors to the Coosa Ballroom.
Tickets are $25 which includes one free adult beverage. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be available and Rome favorite Scott Thompson will provide live musical entertainment.
To make a reservation, contact Demonbreun-Chapman at 706-232-2724 or email Jesse@coosa.org.