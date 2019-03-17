The Men’s Ministry at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Rd., will host a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam Veterans Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m.
Vietnam veteran are frequently considered forgotten veterans because they rarely, if ever, got even the simplest acknowledgment of their personal sacrifice service during the controversial war in Southeast Asia.
Four years ago, as part of the Defense Department’s ongoing Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Program, with the support of the Governor’s Office, the Georgia Department of Veterans Service finally started a series of Vietnam Veterans Honors events.
The program will include the presentation of the Defense Department’s Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Lapel Pin and the State (Vietnam Veteran) Certificate of Honor. Every Georgia veteran with honorable military service during the Vietnam War (June 1, 1954 to May 15, 1975) is eligible to receive this certificate and lapel pin
Each certificate is personalized with the Vietnam War veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, and dates of service printed over the Seal of the State of Georgia and includes the official U.S. Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemorative Partner logo. The certificate is signed by Governor Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby.
Vietnam veterans who would like to be recognized at the event should send an email with the DD 214 Form to GA Dept. of Veterans Service (Certificates), 2 MLK Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30334.
Veterans should include their full name, rank at discharge, dates of service, branch of the military, their home address and a phone number.
Retail and commercial activity strong in Rome
A ride out Shorter Avenue provides evidence of strong commercial interest in the Rome area.
Under contract signs are up at the former Burger King site in front of Big Lots and Harbor Freight and at the former tire store in front of Ryan’s at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Coosawattee Avenue.
Toles, Temple & Wright agent Craig McDaniel said he could not comment on the purchasers at either location, but did say that interest in a number of properties in Rome is as strong as it has been in the years since he shifted away from the presidency at Coosa Valley Technical College and got into real estate.
Similarly, Kimberly Prusakowski at Hardy Realty has just posted a SOLD sign on a commercial property on South Broad Street just across from Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Purple Mountain Natural Market will be making the move from their current location on East Sixth Avenue to the site at 111 South Broad. They plan to close on Sixth Avenue March 24 and re-open on South Broad Street the following day.
Hardy CEO Jimmy Byars said the price on the Georgia Power building at Broad Street and Turner McCall has been dropped from $2.8 million to $2.1 million to see if that will spur new interest in that property. He also said the company has gotten a lot of interest in the former Rite Aid drug store at Division Street and Shorter Avenue but nothing is under contract yet.
LakePoint to add bowling venue
LakePoint Station, a food and entertainment venue on Georgia 293 at the massive LakePoint Sporting Community will add bowling to its list of amenities this year.
A 12-lane bowling center, which will include two lanes of mini-bowling, will join the existing attractions which include Clip N Climb, laser tag, both outdoor and indoor blacklight mini-golf, arcades, laser maze and gem mining.
Seth Curlee, general manager of LakePoint Station said, “as a long-time resident of this area, I have repeatedly heard the neighborhood requests for bowling. It was an easy decision for LakePoint Station to add bowling to our existing family fun options for the community.”
The bowling center will be connected to the St. Angelo’s Pizza Restaurant. Sean Rowe, the owner of St. Angelo’s said, “to expand on the entertainment options, part of the new construction will also be the creation of an outdoor courtyard recreation area, including ping pong, corn hole, ring toss and the ability to ‘hang out’ around the patio and waterfall with food and drink service.”
The bowling center is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2019.