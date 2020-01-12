The Georgia Department of Labor and Vista Metals in Adairsville will co-host host job fair Jan. 16 at the Rome career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway.
The event will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as Vista looks to add to its workforce.
Job seekers are encouraged to go online at employgeorgia.com to get help with the preparation of a résumé which will speed up the process Thursday. Applicants should show up with résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.