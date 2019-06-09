Bartow County is one of 47 rural communities across the nation that will receive technical assistance for the development of long-term economic development efforts.
“USDA and its partners are bringing local leaders and economic development experts together to create opportunity in some of the nation’s most economically challenged rural communities,” said Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley in a press release.
USDA is providing the assistance through an initiative called Rural Economic Development Innovation. Each of the communities will be paired with one of four partner organizations that will provide free technical assistance for up to two years to help rural towns and regions create and implement economic development plans. Those partners include the National Association of Counties Research Foundation, the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, McClure Engineering Company, and Purdue University Extension/Community & Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky.
The initiative will support eight communities, including the Mission Bartow project, to leverage public and private funding sources.