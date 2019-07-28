Rabbits, goats and chickens, oh my!
Got some critters you'd like to get rid of, or perhaps trade for others? Tractor Supply in Rome will host an Animal Swap on Saturday, August 10 at the store on US 411 East.
Folks are encouraged to drop by the store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet with other backyard animal enthusiasts to swap or sell their small animals or livestock.
"This is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers," said Carrington Cook, manager of the Rome Tractor Supply. "We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start."
Pony rides will also be available for the small children. Contact the Rome Tractor Supply store at 706-291-4450 for more details.