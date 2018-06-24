Tony Evans coming to Rome Friday
More than twenty local churches are partnering with Covenant Kingdom Pastors in the Rome area to bring nationally renowned pastor, author and dynamic speaker Tony Evans, to Rome Friday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Forum River Center downtown.
Evans is a highly sought after speaker in evangelical circles. He is founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, former chaplain of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and current chaplain of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
Evans has penned more than 100 books, booklets and Bible studies and is featured on daily radio program that is syndicated across the nation.
Covenant Kingdom Pastors was started two years ago by Pastor Rondie Goode of Kingdom Church International and now includes representation from many local churches. This group has devoted considerable attention to the creation of relationships across the community with schools, non-profits and other organizations.
Goode said the community event with Evans and the National Church Adopt-A-School program is the first major event for Covenant Kingdom Pastors. The local group has already adopted Anna K. Davie Elementary School in South Rome.
Dr. Terri Mayes, pastor of Greater Refuge Ministries in North Rome, said she hopes this is just the beginning of a growing number of partnerships between the business and church community.
Evans’ presentation is free to the community. There will also be a special training program for pastors and church leaders on Saturday, June 30 from 8:30-4 p.m. at West Rome Baptist Church, conducted by Evans’ National Church Adopt-A-School team.
For direct ticketing, please text your name and number of tickets needed to 706-346-6174.
Coalition forms to challenge Coyote Challenge
Berry College professor Chris Mowry is among the leaders of a coalition of organizations calling on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to put an end to the two-year-old Coyote Challenge.
Now in its second year, the Coyote Challenge offers hunters the chance to win a lifetime hunting license in exchange for evidence of the harvesting of coyotes.
The group of concerned scientists, environmentalists, educators and outdoor enthusiasts cite the state's on 2015-2024 Deer Management plan "because there is no documented scientific evidence indicating that bounty programs temporarily or permanently reduce coyote abundance."
“Wildlife killing contests are antithetical to responsible hunting ethics that encourage respect for wildlife and their habitat and discourage non-frivolous use of wildlife,” said Mowry, who is the director of the Atlanta Coyote Project, tracking coyote numbers in the greater Atlanta metro area.
“This purported management tool is nothing more than a wildlife killing contest, tempting participants to kill coyotes for a chance to win a lifetime hunting license.”
The Coalition is seeking to have the Georgia DNR to abandon plans for future editions of the Georgia Coyote Challenge and support efforts to prohibit similar wildlife killing contests within the state.
CMC gets Level III trauma certification
After seeking the designation for several years, Cartersville Medical Center has received Level III trauma certification from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Receiving the certification means that the hospital will be able to receive and offer stabilizing treatment, even surgery if necessary, for trauma patients such as those who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents.
CMC CEO Chris Mosley said the designation comes after the hospital brought in a lot of new equipment necessary to support Level III trauma services.
CMC is currently in the process of expanding its emergency room to 43 beds. Mosley said the upgrade to the emergency suite is a key component to being certified for the trauma services and reflects the anticipation of expanding the number of patients it sees.