SunTrust building in Rome to be auctioned in October
The SunTrust Bank building on Second Avenue in Rome has been quietly for sale for several years according to local real estate agents. It is now quite publicly up for sale at auction.
The online auction is slated to take place October 15-17 at Ten-X Commercial.
The real estate broker’s website indicates the Williamsburg style building was constructed in 1952 and is currently 47 percent occupied. A lot of space became available when the McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, LLP law firm purchase an interest in the building at Bridgepoint Plaza and moved the law firm to that location.
The website claims the bank building has 52,623 feet of rentable space and reports that bidding will start at $1.1 million.
The building is currently owned by an investment group known as the Fund IV Bob LP and was purchased from Southeast STB Portfolios in November of 2012 for $2,275,000.
ECO Center planning for ECO South facility
Rome-Floyd County ECO Center director Ben Winkelman says that plans are moving forward for a new ECO South building near the former Curtis Packing Company property off Pollock Street in South Rome.
The project is part of the 2017 SPLOST package.
Winkelman said the facility will have some almost immediate tenants in the rowing programs at both Darlington and Berry which have housed their rowing team boats in the basement at the ECO Center for years.
Once those programs are moved, Winkelman told Rome Rotary Club members last week it will pave the way for additional work at the building in Ridge Ferry Park.
The downstairs area where the boats have been housed will perhaps become more of an activity room, including space for banquet type facilities, freeing up the space upstairs for more exhibit items. Banquet seating on the upper level has been reduced to somewhere in the range of 75-90 as the number of exhibits has grown.
He also indicated the downstairs could potentially serve as an indoor archery range as that program, which just kicked off this past week, continues to grow.
In spite of the exponential growth of the ECO Center for school visitors, from 600 in 2011 to almost 12,000 this year, biologist educator Emma Wells told the service club she feels the ECO Center may be "one of the most underutilized in the community."
GDOL bring employer summit to GNTC Rome
The Georgia Department of Labor will conduct a one-day summit for employers across northwest Georgia Wednesday, Oct. 10 on the Rome campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler will be on hand along with Jennifer Loy, a supervisor in the Employ Georgia unit of GDOL.
Nancy Castor Sprattlin of the Castor Sprattlin Law Group will also be on hand to provide an update on any changes to Georgia or federal labor laws.
The summit was designed to help managers, human resources personnel and business owners be more aware of the legal climate in today's workplace
It will be what amounts to a crash course that deals with practical management and compliance challenges.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Early bird registration is $40 and after Sept. 25 the fee will go up to $50.
To get additional, contact Tara Grdinich at 404-859-7915.
Etowah Landing job recruitment Tuesday
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Etowah Landing, to host a job recruitment Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The recruitment program will be held at the Rome Department of Labor Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway.
Job seekers interested in attending this event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.