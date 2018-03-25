Southeastern Mills names Hjort president
Southeastern Mills, has promoted Peter W. Hjort Jr., chief operating officer, to president of the Rome-based company. Linda Owens, outgoing president, will remain as chairwoman of the company.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Southeastern Mills into the future. It is an exciting time for our business as we continue to grow and build on the success we have enjoyed in the past,” Hjort said in a press release. “I look forward to building on the strong relationships we have with our valued customers and other business partners as we seek to serve and support them at the highest level.”
“Shareholders, board and employees are thrilled Peter is the new president of Southeastern Mills,” Owens said. “We pride ourselves on being a professionally managed, fourth generation family business and Peter’s experience, leadership style, tenure, and commitment to our core values are the perfect combination to lead our company as we move toward a future of continued growth.”
Hjort is the first person outside of the Grizzard family to serve in the post of president. He began his 35-year career in the food business with Flowers Foods. Hjort joined Southeastern Mills in 1998 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and was promoted Chief Operating Officer in 2016.
Southeastern Mills develops a variety of food ingredients for food manufacturers, restaurants and retail delis. It’s brands include Better than Bouillon and The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
The Rome Exchange Club and Exchange Club Family Resource Center are conducting a series of events throughout the month of April to make Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Blue Mondays and “Believe in the Blue” will be observed each Monday throughout the month. Blue symbolizes child abuse prevention and the “Believe in the Blue” movement gives Romans the chance to show support for the effort to prevent child abuse.
The community is encouraged to wear blue each Monday in April, get together with friends and post a group “selfie” to Facebook.
Monday, April 2, volunteers will put out 127 pinwheels along Riverside Parkway to represent the 127 families where cases of abuse or neglect were confirmed in Floyd County last year. People interested in participating should meet at the Division of Family and Children Services office, 450 Riverside Parkway, at 11 a.m.
A parent outreach workshop has been set for Thursday April 5, at 6 p.m. at Anna K. Davie Elementary in South Rome where Steve Dennis of Motivation Unlimited will share tips implementing an appropriate response rather than knee-jerk reaction to challenging family situations.
More sweets coming to Broad Street
“Ian’s Sweet Bar” will be joining the City Creamery before the end of April.
The sweet bar will offer a broad range classic sweets that come gummy, sour, licorice or chewy! The sweet bar will carry a large variety of chocolates and allow customers to turn the clock back with a selection of more than 200 sweets from classic candy bars to gourmet salt water taffy and handmade delectable lollipops!
The shop plans to have M&M’s Colorworks and Jelly Belly favorites available by June.