Sharon Baker and the Women's Information Network will be hosting a special Social Health workshop on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus in Rome.
"If you think about when you go for an annual check-up, they will look at how you feel physically, put a blood pressure cuff on you, maybe ask you how you're feeling emotionally but there is no social health measurement," Baker said.
Yet, according to Baker, you're social health isolation and loneliness is as big a risk factor as 15 cigarettes a day or being obese. She referred to comments from her pastor about a project in Britain where loneliness has become such a problem that the government appointed a Minister of Loneliness.
"Everything I pick up is reporting something about loneliness so what we're trying to do is address the problem and look at some of the reasons people can't make friends," Baker said. "There are lots of reasons and we need to do something about it.
Brian Jones from Georgia Tech will talk about his Home Aware program which examines the impact of technology as a cause of social isolation and how technology can solve problems for people who are living alone. Donna Waddell, a nurse educator will talk about her Grief Recovery program and how difficult it is to overcome grief by yourself.
The program will also partner with AARP to deal with fraud prevention, primarily through the Internet.
The program starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. and costs $15. Lunch will be provided, along with a workbook.
Those interested should pre-register by contacting Baker at baker8483@comcast.net or by phone at 706-506-2000.
NWGHA and DOL to co-host jobs event
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority to host a job resource event Thursday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Housing Authority facility at 560 N. Division Street.
Job hunters interested in participating should go online to employgeorgia.com to create an account and develop a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account will significantly speed up the interview process.
Applicants are asked to bring résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Additional information about the Employ Georgia program is available at dol.georgia.gov.
Cave Spring joins Super Museum Sunday
The historic nature of Cave Spring will be on display as part of the Georgia Historical Society's Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 10 from noon until 4 p.m.
The Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority, Fairview School, and the Cave Spring Historical Society are co-hosting tours which will begin at the Cave Spring Welcome Center, 4 Rome Road, where docents will talk about the history of Cave Spring.
Sites on the tour will include the Cherokee Log Cabin, Hearn Academy and the Old Baptist Church. There will also be a one-time exhibit featuring Horace Mann Bond's Rosenwald Photograph Collection at the Welcome Center inside the Fairview display room.
To this point, it has not been determined whether or not the freshly restored Fairview School First Grade building will be a part of the tour or not.
This is no charge for the event.