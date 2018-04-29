ServiceMaster by Twins honored
ServiceMaster by Twins, a Rome-based provider of water, fire and mold damage restoration, has earned the prestigious Achiever Award, given to top performing franchisees in ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest disaster restoration companies in the country.
The award was presented to Larry and Barry Alford, owners of ServiceMaster by Twins, during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida.
“We have a great team of employees who are passionate about providing great service, and they’ve helped us grow to where we are today,” said Alford. “We’ve provided mitigation services for over a thousand homeowners, businesses, and other customers when they’ve faced fire, water or mold damage. We’re looking forward to serving even more in the months and years to come.”
“We have a tremendous network of strong and growing franchisees across the nation,” said Mary Kay Wegner, president of ServiceMaster Franchise Services Group. “They are experts in their field, and are committed to delivering on our commitment to provide great service to customers. Our Achiever Award is just one way we celebrate the growth of our top performers like ServiceMaster by Twins and we’re looking forward to their continued success.”
For more information on ServiceMaster by Twins visit http://www.servicemastertwins.com or call 706- 232-0255.
Barnsley receives honors
The Barnsley Resort and several of its staff have been honored at the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association Stars of the Lodging Industry Awards in Orlando.
Barnsley received the Leader in Sustainability award for its Landscaping Goat Project. Landscaping manger BJ Moore and general Manager Shawn Jervis accepted the awarded on behalf of the resort.
Director Operations Jennifer Ball, Experience Director Jody Jones and Director of Marketing Shelby Taylor Kolb accepted the Outstanding Guest Relations Award for the Dog Days of Summer promotion.
The Outstanding Community Service award was received by Jervis and Kolb.
Two of the resort’s staff members were also named winners in their respective categories. Cheryl LaBord was named Outstanding Administrative Employee and Lauren Oesterle was named the Stevan Porter Emerging Hospitality Leader.
The awards recognize the exemplary professionalism and the exceptional service of lodging professionals and properties in Georgia.
Fieldturf hiring in Calhoun
The Georgia Department of Labor will assist Fieldturf in Gordon County with the hiring of as many as 30 new employees for the manufacturer based in Calhoun.
The job recruitment will take place Friday, May 4 at the Fieldturf facility, 175 North Industrial Boulevard in Calhoun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The company is seeking tufting machine operators, coating operators and warehouse lift truck operators.
Applicants who are serious about getting hired on will dress appropriately for a potential job interview and have both resumes and drivers licenses with them. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.