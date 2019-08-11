The Rome Police Department is currently offering free firearm safety kits to members of the public.
A large quantity of kits were recently received from the national organization Project ChildSafe, of which the RPD is a partner agency.
Project ChildSafe is the largest, most comprehensive firearms safety education program in the nation, developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.
"If you're a gun owner and have children and even teenagers in your house it's always a good idea to have your guns secured," the department said in a social media release. "A gun safe may be the best option but there are other ways to keep your firearms safe for your loved ones."
Each kit includes a cable style lock on a metal lanyard that can be run through a firearm's magazine well and the slide. Once the lock in place, the firearm will not be able to seed a magazine or chamber a round. Also included is a brochure that discusses safe handling and secure storage guidelines to help deter access by unauthorized individuals.
Kits are available at the Rome Police Department, located inside the Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, across from the historic Floyd County Courthouse. Members of the public may ask for a kit at the city police windows on either the first or third floors of the building.