Rome celebrates pollinators
Rome and Floyd County are celebrating National Pollinators Month with several events coming up during the latter half of the month. Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Director Mary Hardin Thornton said Rome was officially designated as a Bee City USA one year ago.
National Pollinator Week is slated for June 18-24 and the activities will kick off Monday morning, June 18 with Bee Day at the Rome Floyd Library. The Children’s Story Time will feature special activities related to bees and butterflies.
Wednesday June 20, the Rome Floyd ECO River Education Center will host a Sip ‘n Paint at 7 p.m. with Studio Siri Tickets for that event are $40 and available online at www.studiosiri.com.
The local Farmers Market will hold a Bee Fest Saturday June 23 featuring a scavenger hunt, crafts, pollinator friendly vendors, which translates to lots of honey, and much more.
By the way, Friday June 8 was the final day on the job for Thorntown after more than 13 years as Director of the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful effort. She has taken a position in the private sector with an office in downtown Rome.
The Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful office has been around since the mid 1970’s, when Betty Peartree was chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Beautification committee. She and Thornton’s late father, former Commissioner Buddy Mitchell, attended a Keep America Beautiful conference in Texas and brought the idea back to Rome.
Mary Louise Payne was the first coordinator for what started as the Rome Clean Community Commission. The late Mickie Dobbs presided over the office and led it through a name change, to Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful in 1998 to more closely align with the national Keep America Beautiful program.Thornton took over in February of 2005.
Yellow Jacket Club to host robotics program
Magnus Egerstedt from the Georgia Tech School of Steve W Chaddick School Chair, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering will be in Rome Tuesday night for a meeting with local Yellow Jacket alumni.
Egerstedt leads the Georgia Tech Institute for Robotics and Intelligent Machines. He is considered a distinguished investigator and world-class expert in his field. “His unique combination of administrative and academic experience has prepared him well to transition to an academic leadership role,” said Steve McLaughlin, dean of the College of Engineering and Southern Company chair.
An award-winning teacher and researcher, Egerstedt has also been at the forefront of online classes in robotics at Tech.
The Tuesday night program will be held at Heritage First Bank on Broad Street with finer foods from 5:30 to 6 p.m. followed by the program from 6-7 p.m.
Contact Tim Groves at 678.522.1036 or greasy.jacket@gmail.com for any questions.
Meditation at Mercy
Mercy Care Rome, 300 Chatillon Road, will have a special Caregiver Seminar that will focus on the benefits of meditation, Thursday, June 14 from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Beth Hughes from the Healing Arts Center of Rome on Broad Street will be the instructor for the program.
Participants will learn how to relax and gain a better understanding of how inner peace can lead to reduced stress which in turn frequently results in increased productivity.
People can call 291-8496 to register.