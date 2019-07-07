River City Bank Assistant Vice President & Retail Banking Manager Jennifer Selman has completed the Graduate School of Banking program at Louisiana State University.
“The Graduate School of Banking at LSU is considered one of the most prestigious banking schools in the country, and we are thrilled Jennifer was able to represent River City Bank with her time there,” said River City Bank CEO Jamie Tallent in a press release. “The knowledge she has gained through this experience will be invaluable to the bank as we continue to drive value with our unique culture while creating an environment that will facilitate superior customer service.”
Selman has more than 25 years of experience along with a BS in Marketing and Management from Berry College. In her current role at the bank, Jennifer manages the bank’s retail division, with additional responsibilities for cash management and marketing.