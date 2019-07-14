Registration has opened for the 2019 Statewide Historic Preservation Conference which will be held in Rome September 18th through the 20th.
The conference will feature a variety of sessions, tours, and workshops. The final agenda for the conference is still being finalized, however Brittany Griffin, one of the members of the planning staff in Rome is able to discuss the general nature of the topics that will be covered at the conference.
The Georgia Alliance of Preservation Commissions is offering four non-student conference scholarships this year.
Applications are available on the GAPC website at georgiahpcs.org and a link to the application is available on the HPD website at georgiashpo.org/conferences.
Scholarship applications are due to Janet Joiner by email at janet.joiner@cityofvienna.org by August 16th at 5 p.m.
The GAPC will also offer four scholarships specifically for the Historic Preservation Commission Training. which will be held in conjunction with the conference. Awards of these scholarships will be given on a competitive basis to Historic Preservation Commission members and/or staff who are current members of GAPC.
Applications are available at the same websites and due by the August 16 date.