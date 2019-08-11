Redmond Urgent Care recently extended weekday clinic hours at both Rome locations.
The East Rome clinic, at 1810 Turner McCall Blvd. next to Zaxby’s, will now be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the West Rome location, at 601 Shorter Ave. next to Krystal, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., also Monday through Friday.
Both locations will continue to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
"By offering additional hours of service, Redmond Urgent Care makes it even more convenient for busy individuals and families to get the care they need, when they need it, without having to adjust their schedule," Redmond said in a release. "Both locations have on-site x-ray, in-house labs, licensed providers, and can treat most minor injuries and illnesses with visits typically lasting under an hour."
Both Redmond Urgent Care locations hold the designation of Accredited Urgent Care Center by the national Urgent Care Association. This designation is awarded for meeting the Association’s highest quality standards for patient care, safety, and scope of services.
Patients can also schedule their visit online through Redmond Urgent Care’s website ay RedmondUrgent.com, to reduce waits and spend even less time in the waiting room.