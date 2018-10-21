The new "Ramblin' Rome" portable tourism bus debuted at the Rome Hot Air Balloon Festivals but was fully outfitted a week ago at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show. The bus is a prime example of how personnel across a couple of city departments worked together to accomplish a common task.
Garage Director, Brandon Coryea said his crews developed the plan for the interior of the bus and were able to do virtually all of the work in-house, except for the upholstery of a couch and the art decal work on the side. Hi-Tech Signs helped with the decal work while personnel at Recreation Vehicles of Rome did some of the special interior work.
That work resulted in a considerable financial saving for the office of tourism budget.
Coryea said that Daniel Nation in the city electrical department does a lot of custom wood work on the side and donated all of the wood that was used in the bus. Coryea said that in the custom cabinetry, crews built a television screen that is able to slide in and out of the cabinetry so that when the vehicle is rolling from event to event the staff doesn't have to worry about it falling and breaking. "That gives you counter space plus the TV," Coryea said.
Joe Krinke in the garage department helped with some of the design work while Michael Jenkins and Jackie Hampton laid down the special flooring.
Kristi Kent in the tourism office helped with some of the specialized interior artwork
"It took about six to eight weeks," Coryea said.
The Ramblin' Rome bus is now taken to all kind of special events in Rome and will be taken out of town on occasions when tourism personnel attend regional meetings.
Fly-in and Landing competition at airport
Ace Aviation will hold a fly-in and spot landing competition on Nov. 17 at Rome's Richard B. Russell Airport. Underwood operates a flight school at Russell Airport and has been holding this competition for several years but only recently opened it to the public.
Over the years, Underwood said several of his students have actually purchased aircraft.
"Colleges compete in this, we chalk a line on the runway and you try to land as close as possible to it," Underwood said. "I got the collegiate rules and kind of dumbed them down just for fun." The idea was to get the local guys out and flying more.
He has been able to engage representatives from several other flight schools to help grow the event.
Underwood said spectators are allowed to get right down beside the runway to help spot where the pilots land. I put cones down the runway and the spectators line up about an arms length apart beside the runway to help spot exactly where the airplane lands. It's a lot of fun," Underwood said. I did it just to get people out and give them a reason to fly. If you don't fly and become more proficient it can be kind of dangerous."
Pilots are challenged to make precision landings. The pilots will debrief at 8:30 a.m. and be in the air at about 10 a.m.
Admission to the event is free.
For more info call Ryan Underwood at 706-238-2425.
Constellium receives state honor
Constellium N.V., a Dutch-owned firm which opened a new plant in Bartow County last year, was honored at the third annual Georgia Automotive Awards as Innovator of the Year.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s annual awards program recognizes automotive leaders and their contributions throughout the state.
The Innovator of the Year award is conferred to the company that clearly demonstrates a commitment to excellence and innovation in their approach to solving a problem within the automotive industry.
“We are delighted to be recognized by the State of Georgia for our commitment to innovation,” said Bryan James, plant manager in a press release. “While our products and processes provide valued solutions for our customers, I am most proud that the innovative spirit of our employees creates an environment of team work, continuous improvement and safety first.”
The plant, located in the Highlands 75 Industrial Park off Cass-White Road north of Cartersville, employs more than 250 associates and produces aluminum automotive Crash Management Systems and structural components.
The plant utilizes Constellium’s newest high-strength aluminum alloy for structural components, Constellium HSA. A high level of automation and state-of-the-art quality lab ensure that automaker’s precise specifications are met.