RidgeBerry Property Management Company, a Rome-based company that launched in May 2017, is expanding its service offerings to meet the property management and real estate investment needs of Northwest Georgia.
Serving as the intermediary between property owners and tenants, the RidgeBerry team oversees the daily management of single-family homes, multi-family residences and commercial properties throughout Northwest Georgia.
Property owners receive a customized management plan to meet the unique requirements of each property managed by RidgeBerry. Optional property management services include vacancy marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance, legal compliance and accounting. Additionally, tenants of properties managed by RidgeBerry can expect quality facilities.
RidgeBerry focuses on making the rental process convenient for tenants through the implementation of an online portal for rent payment and maintenance requests.
Most recently, RidgeBerry has expanded its services to real estate investors. Investors looking to diversify investment property portfolios may take advantage of RidgeBerry’s real estate venture consulting packages.
RidgeBerry provides in depth assessments on residential and commercial property opportunities, allowing investors to capitalize on new real estate acquisitions with confidence.
Ridgeberry is co-owned by Jonathan Harris and Bill Temple. Harris and Temple are both Rome natives and graduates of Darlington School. Harris’ professional background includes residential construction, real estate and property management. Temple is Associate Broker and Vice President of Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate.
“Our goal at RidgeBerry Property Management Company is to provide quality rental properties, full service property management and successful real estate investment strategies to the Northwest Georgia community,” said Jonathan Harris.
For rental, property management or real estate investment inquiries, call 706.237.6210, or visit ridgeberryrentals.com.