Cartersville-based Phoenix Air has been awarded a 10-year federal contract by the U.S. Department of State to provide air ambulance services and air passenger services for U.S. diplomatic missions around the world.
“It was great to learn that Phoenix Air was chosen for such an important mission," said U.S. Representative Barry Loudermilk, R-Cartersville in a press release. "Phoenix Air is the gold standard when it comes to providing specialized aviation services, and has been a reliable source in responding to global events like the 2014 Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and successfully operated under U.S. government and NATO contracts since the late 1980s."
“Ensuring the safety and security of Americans abroad is a top priority, and I am pleased and proud that Phoenix Air in Cartersville, Georgia, has earned a 10-year contract with the State Department to continue serving our officials abroad," said U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.