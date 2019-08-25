Cloudland Canyon State Park in extreme Northwest Georgia has been honored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with the agency's Natural Resource Enhancement Award.
The staff and volunteers have worked countless hours Save Georgia Hemlocks to combat woolly adelgids that have devastated the natural trees across the canyon landscape. Other projects have focused on trail maintenance and improving butterfly habitat by adding pollinator plants and native grasses to a meadow.
The park’s interpretive center has been recently remodeled as well.
The Chief Vann House just east of Chatsworth has also received a Cultural Resource Enhancement Award.
Protecting the 215-year-old Cherokee mansion and farm has been a priority for Chief Vann House’s leadership and volunteers. During the past year special attention has been given to wood replacement, repointing of mortar and brick, front and back porch floor replacement, window repair,and painting of the house.