Parker acquires Ransom Floral building
Northwest Georgia entrepreneur Dave Parker has acquired the former Ransom Floral Co. building at 5 East Fourth Avenue in downtown Rome.
Parker, who owns the 400 Broad Street property just down the block from his latest acquisition and said it was just a natural purchase since he had air rights over the Ransom building from his property at 400 Broad to connect to the Fourth Avenue parking deck.
"I don't have any plans, it's just right next to me," Parker said. "I just wanted to maintain all my options."
Parker said a couple of people have looked at the building to possibly rent it out. "I don't really want to give away what they're doing," Parker said. "In every case I suggested incorporating the cooler back into the building to maintain its historical significance." Parker said he has been told the cooler used for flowers in that building is believed to be one of the oldest working coolers in the state.
He said the people who have been looking at it expressed interest in the building when former owner Mark Brewer first revealed that he was giving it up to partner with Todd Bussey at Bussey's Florist and Gifts, 250 Broad Street in Rome and Cedartown.
"Mark is a great guy and he has done an awful lot for the community over the years," Parker said.
Hydro Dynamics enters new production arena
Rome-based Hydro Dynamics Inc. has entered a new field in a deal with Rice Bran Technologies for research and development on stabilized rice bran.
The HDI patented ShockWave Xtractor harnesses the pressure fluctuations of cavitation to extend the capacity and flavor of a lot of different products including corn, algae, hops, fruit, wood and other natural products. RiceBran Technologies serves the food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient products markets.
They convert rice bran, one of the world’s most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for their products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers.
“Rice bran processing is a great fit for our extraction technology that builds upon our previous success in similar industries," said Doug Mancosky, Chief Science Officer of HDI. "The team at RBT has deep expertise and experience making them uniquely positioned to maximize the numerous benefits our technology can provide.”
Veterans Service office to be closed this week
The Rome offices of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, 201 Calhoun Avenue will be closed all week July 23-27.
Employees will spend the week participating in annual training. "This training is necessary to ensure our employees maintain certification and stay updated on the latest changes to regulations governing veterans benefits," said George Canavaggio, assistant commissioner for field operations in a press release.
Commissioner Mike Roby said he expects the training session this week will be one of the most intense and thorough ever undertaken by the Department of Veterans Service. “We have focused our efforts on meeting standards from VA to maintain our accreditation and continue offering excellent service to Georgia’s veterans and their families,” Roby said.
All GDVS offices will reopen Monday, July 30.
Fussell honored
David G Fussell, a financial services professional in Rome, has been recognized as a Field Leader by HD Vest Financial Services at the firm's 2018 Field Leader Conference in Dallas, Texas.
HD Vest is a leading independent broker-dealer firm offering wealth management-based financial advice strategies through independent advisors across the country.
As part of the annual Field Leaders Conference, Fussell joined with other leading HD Vest-affiliated advisors in sessions about new client portals, enhanced planning tools, training modules, and change management.
“It was an honor to attend the Field Leader Conference. The event was a great resource for networking with peers from around the country, meeting with HD Vest executives, and previewing some of the exciting opportunities ahead of us," Fussell said.