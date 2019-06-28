The annual One Community United One Table event has been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15.
The event is a community meal is shared between across section of Rome and Floyd County representatives from different cultures and ethnicities. The dinner table will stretch across the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Footbridge over citizens spanning the Oostanaula River.
Nedra Manners, co-owner of the Yellow Door Antiques told downtown leaders Friday that as soon as tickets go on sale, she will have them available at her shop. In the meantime, downtown merchants were encouraged to help the event by becoming a sponsor for the event or purchasing advertising in the program/commemorative magazine.
Additional information is available at www.OneCommunityUnited.org.