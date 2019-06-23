Oglethorpe Power has contributed a used vehicle lift to the Automotive Technician Program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The lift will assist students working toward their Automotive Service Excellence Certificate improved access to work underneath vehicles.
“The lift donated by Oglethorpe Power, which is valued at more than our program budget, replaced our aging equipment and comes with advanced capabilities that will allow our students to work underneath the newer and heavier vehicle models that are manufactured today,” said Pete Lute, instructor for the Automotive Technician Program in a press release from the college. “We are grateful for the corporate stewardship of Oglethorpe Power and their investment in our students’ future.”
Oglethorpe Power operates Rocky Mountain Pumped-storage Hydroelectric Plant, a power generating facility capable of producing 1,095 megawatts of electricity.
“As an active corporate citizen of Floyd County, we believe in the importance of partnering with the communities where our power plants operate,” said Diane McClearen, community relations director for Oglethorpe Power. “We are pleased that our automotive lift is being re-purposed in a meaningful way, supporting the next generation workforce of Floyd County.”