Number of area workers hits all-time high
The number of people working across Northwest Georgia hit an all-time high during the month of June, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Labor. That's a good thing because the labor force is also growing which was in part responsible for the increase in the jobless rate for the month of June.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler indicates that all indicators remain positive for remainder of the year.
The number of employed residents in the region grew to more than 409,000, an all-time high. That is an increase of 902 from the previous month and up 14,079 for the year.
“The Georgia job market is very strong,” said Butler. “An increase in the unemployment rate is common this time of year due to an increase in high school and college graduates entering the workforce.”
In the Northwest Georgia region, initial claims for unemployment were down about 8 percent for the month and down about 7 percent for the year.
The 15-county regional labor force ended June at 426,744, up 11,253 over the last year. That number is up 4,006 from the month of May, more than four times the monthly average increase.
As a result of this spike in the labor force, the unemployment rate in the Northwest Georgia region increased by 0.7 percent to 4.1 percent. It was 4.9 percent a year ago.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.
Work on Lumina coffee house finally underway
Ground has finally been broken for the new Lumina Coffee House at the intersection of Braves Boulevard and the Veterans Memorial Bypass in front of State Mutual Stadium.
The father and son team of Mike and Matthew Schieffer first revealed plans for the upscale coffee house in February. They had originally hoped to break ground in March but were delayed for a variety of reasons.
Mike Schieffer, an executive with the WinShape Foundation, had worked for Starbucks for 18 years. When he was talking with his son matt about what matt wanted to do after finishing college, they settled on the new coffee house idea.
Matt told the Rome News-Tribune the name stems from their idea of being a light in a dark world.
They chose the location on the bypass because they determined that the intersection was becoming a major crossroad in the community and would have a built-in crowd with the new 124-unit RiverPoint Apartments that opened this spring.
There will be some food offerings and a different variety of coffee and tea choices. Mike Schieffer said that everything would be customer-centric.
The father and son hope to have close to 30 employees shortly after the coffee house opens late this year or early 2019.
GDOL assisting Cartersville manufacturer
The Georgia Department of Labor will hold a job fair on behalf of the Preferred Precision Group in Cartersville Monday at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interviews will focus on entry level production and quality control personnel. All candidates must be at least 18 years of age.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Job seekers interested in attending this event may visit the Employ Georgia website at www.employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or draft a resume which will speed up the interview process.